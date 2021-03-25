After giving up a bunch of runs in their first four District 13-5A softball games, the Greenville Lady Lions turned the tables on West Mesquite for a 19-4 home win on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions scored 18 runs in the first inning, then one in their final at-bats in the second inning to earn their first district win in five games. The game at Monty Stratton Field ended after three innings due to the 15-run rule.
“That was fun,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler. “We hit the ball like we should. It feels good to beat someone like we’ve been getting beat.
“It’s our first district win. We’re excited about that,” she said.
The Lady Lions gave up an average of nearly 16 runs per game in their first four district games, losses to Crandall, Royse City, Mesquite Poteet and Forney.
They pounded 15 hits against two West Mesquite pitchers and also took advantage of eight walks, a throwing error and several hit batters.
Ten Lady Lions pounded hits, led by catcher Madelein Lucas, who was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and pitcher Christa Carroll, who was 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Leadoff hitter Maci Williams was 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Also with hits were Avery Wilkinson, who scored three runs, Shayla Heath, Brooke Hutchings, Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Jenna Wade and Olivia Joyce.
Carroll, the Lady Lions’ pitcher, allowed three hits, four earned runs and six walks while striking out three.
The Lady Lions set the tone in the bottom of the first with nine consecutive hits. The top five hitters in the lineup batted three times in that marathon inning as every starter scored.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play again at home on Friday against Highland Park.
The Lady Lions’ coaches spent nearly six hours getting the field ready for play following a hard rain on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
“We were out here pretty much from 1 p.m. until game time getting it ready,” said Fowler.
District 13-5A softball
West Mesquite 202 —4 3 1
Greenville (18)1x —18 15 0
WP: Christa Carroll, 3 hits, 4 runs, 4 ERs, 6 BBs, 3 Ks.
LP: Makayla Hardy, 13 hits, 18 runs, 16 ERs, 7 BBs, O Ks in 1 IP; relieved by Kamri Henderson, 2 his, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks in 1 IP.
Leading hitters
WM: Breanna Harper 1-1, 2B, 1 run; Allie Rodgers 1-1, 3B, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kamri Henderson 1-1, 1 RBI.
G: Maci Williams 2-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Avery Wilkinson 1-1 3 runs, 1 RBI; Shayla Heath 1-2, 2 runs, 1 RBIs; Madelein Lucas 3-3, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Christa Carroll 2-3, 1 run, 5 RBIs; Brooke Hutchings 1-1, 3 runs; Jordan Hunnicutt 1-2, 2 runs; Allie Johnson 1-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Jenna Wade 1-1, 1 RBI; Olivia Joyce 2-2, 1 run, 1 RBI.
Records: G 4-9, 1-4; WM 4-9, 0-5.
Next game: Highland Park at Geenville, Friday.
