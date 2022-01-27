Only 11.
The Greenville Lady Lions played 80 minutes of soccer with only 11 players and without a substitute during their 4-0 loss to Crandall in the District 13-5A opener on Tuesday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“We were down to 11 because of COVID and other illnesses,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “I couldn’t ask for more. They gave everything they had and a lot of the players were out of position today.”
Crandall scored two goals in the first half and two in the second half. Maddison Rice shot in the first goal from 35 yards with about 34:51 left in the first half. Maddie Cox scored the second goal about three minutes later on a header following a corner kick by Jacey Cerna.
Cerna scored Crandall’s third goal from in close with 30:10 remaining and then Gracie Hardman booted in a shot with 2:15 remaining.
The Lady Lions, who are now 2-5-1 for the season, are to face former state champion Highland Park on Friday at Highland Park. Highland Park is ranked No. 10 among all of the state’s high school girls teams.
The Lady Lions’ junior varsity started its game with only 10 players due to COVID-19 and other illnesses and lost a player to an injury during the game so they finished with just nine players for the 11-player game. They lost 9-0.
---
Three varsity Lady Lions earned all-tournament honors in a recent tournament at North Forney: Natalie Alvarez, Priscilla Quezadas and Aidyn Camacho.
---
The Greenville Lions lost their 13-5A district opener 2-0 at Crandall. They are to entertain Highland Park on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
