Greenville volleyball coach Jenna Sickels, standing on the sidelines, watches the action during the Lady Lions’ third-round playoff match against North Forney last season. The Lady Lions start 2021 practice on Monday.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

The Greenville Lady Lions and the state’s other volleyball teams will begin their 2021 practices on Monday.

The University Interscholastic League allows for the volleyball teams to issue equipment and conduct workouts on Monday. Their first day to hold scrimmages will be on Friday. Volleyball teams can open their seasons on Aug. 9.

The Lady Lions went 17-6 last season, finishing second in the District 13-5A standings to Highland Park and then winning bi-district and area titles. They fell to district rival North Forney in the regional quarterfinals.

“I’m really excited to kick off this season,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “The returning players have really stepped up this summer along with some kids that could potentially fill out our varsity roster this year. It’s been very competitive.”

Six players return off that team including Jenna Wade, Brooke Hutchings, Tisha Pradhan, Sydney Walker, Laney Himes and Allie Johnson.

The Lady Lions stayed in shape with offseason workouts that ended on Thursday.

