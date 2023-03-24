One Greenville Lady Lion made the first team and two were named to the second team of the All-District 13-5A girls basketball team.
Greenville senior Chennia Sanders, who was the Lady Lions’ most consistent scorer throughout the season, earned first-team honors.
Greenville senior Kierra Baysinger and sophomore Kynna Rhoden made the second team.
Cierra Baysinger and Caroline Bowers of Greenville made the honorable mention list.
McKinney North’s 30-7 district champions led the voting on the team. McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton was selected as the most valuable player. Ciara Harris of McKinney North shared the defensive player of the year award with Destiny Briscoe from Sherman. Veronica Hamilton of McKinney North was named the coach of the year.
The offensive player of the year award went to Ariyanna Stephens of Princeton. Chandler Evans of Princeton and Kinley Lewis of Denison shared newcomer honors.
All-District 13-5A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North, Jr.
Offensive player of the year — Ariyanna Stephens, Princeton, Sr.
Defensive players of the year — Ciara Harris, McKinney North, Jr.; Destiny Briscoe, Sherman, Sr.
Newcomers of the year — Chandler Evans, Princeton, Fr.; Kinley Lewis, Denison, Fr.
Sixth players of the year — Tamara Martin, Denison, Jr.; Samantha Daniels, Luca Lovejoy, Jr.
Coach of the year — Veronica Hamilton, McKinney North.
FIRST TEAM
Terrayah McCoy Princeton So.
Mariah Hart Princeton So.
Jaliyah Guess Sherman Jr.
Shamiah Johnson Sherman Jr.
Kaelie Massenburg Denison So.
Chennia Sanders Greenville Sr.
Samanatha Basson Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
Sidney Carr Lucas Lovejoy So.
Aaliyah Halstied Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
Rhyan Balous McKinney North So.
Kennedy Stout Melissa So.
SECOND TEAM
Andrea’Sha Luper Sherman Sr.
Lanyse Johnson Sherman So.
Camryn Nixon Denison Sr.
Alyssa Rhodes Denison Sr.
Kynna Rhoden Greenville So.
Kierra Baysinger Greenville Sr.
Brinley Ludlow Lucas Lovejoy Jr.
Shelby Tokarz Lucas Lovejoy Sr.
Iyanna Malakasuka McKinney North So.
Chloe Kostka McKinney North So.
Kaitlyn Reeves Melissa Sr.
Kate Difloria Melissa Jr.
Ashley Hart Princeton Fr.
Paula DelaTorre Princeton Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Greenville: Cierra Baysinger, Sr.; Caroline Bowers, Jr.
