Chennia Sanders

Chennia Sanders, driving in to score for the Greenville Lady Lions during a District 13-5A game against Princeton, earned first-team all-district honors.

  One Greenville Lady Lion made the first team and two were named to the second team of the All-District 13-5A girls basketball team.

  Greenville senior Chennia Sanders, who was the Lady Lions’ most consistent scorer throughout the season, earned first-team honors.

  Greenville senior Kierra Baysinger and sophomore Kynna Rhoden made the second team.

  Cierra Baysinger and Caroline Bowers of Greenville made the honorable mention list. 

  McKinney North’s 30-7 district champions led the voting on the team. McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton was selected as the most valuable player. Ciara Harris of McKinney North shared the defensive player of the year award with Destiny Briscoe from Sherman. Veronica Hamilton of McKinney North was named the coach of the year.

  The offensive player of the year award went to Ariyanna Stephens of Princeton. Chandler Evans of Princeton and Kinley Lewis of Denison shared newcomer honors.

 

              All-District 13-5A

             Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North, Jr.

  Offensive player of the year — Ariyanna Stephens, Princeton, Sr.

  Defensive players of the year — Ciara Harris, McKinney North, Jr.; Destiny Briscoe, Sherman, Sr.

  Newcomers of the year — Chandler Evans, Princeton, Fr.; Kinley Lewis, Denison, Fr.

  Sixth players of the year — Tamara Martin, Denison, Jr.; Samantha Daniels, Luca Lovejoy, Jr.

  Coach of the year — Veronica Hamilton, McKinney North.

 

               FIRST TEAM

Terrayah McCoy                Princeton            So.

Mariah Hart                      Princeton            So.

Jaliyah Guess                   Sherman             Jr.

Shamiah Johnson              Sherman            Jr.

Kaelie Massenburg             Denison             So.

Chennia Sanders               Greenville           Sr.

Samanatha Basson            Lucas Lovejoy     Sr.

Sidney Carr                       Lucas Lovejoy     So.

Aaliyah Halstied                 Lucas Lovejoy      Sr.

Rhyan Balous                     McKinney North  So.

Kennedy Stout                    Melissa              So.

 

        SECOND TEAM

Andrea’Sha Luper                   Sherman           Sr.

Lanyse Johnson                     Sherman            So.

Camryn Nixon                       Denison              Sr.

Alyssa Rhodes                      Denison               Sr.

Kynna Rhoden                      Greenville            So.

Kierra Baysinger                   Greenville             Sr.

Brinley Ludlow                      Lucas Lovejoy       Jr.

Shelby Tokarz                      Lucas Lovejoy        Sr.

Iyanna Malakasuka              McKinney North     So.

Chloe Kostka                       McKinney North     So.

Kaitlyn Reeves                     Melissa                 Sr.

Kate Difloria                        Melissa                 Jr.

Ashley Hart                         Princeton            Fr.

Paula DelaTorre                   Princeton            Jr.

 

   HONORABLE MENTION

Greenville: Cierra Baysinger, Sr.; Caroline Bowers, Jr.

