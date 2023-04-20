The Greenville Lady Lions recognized their seniors Sydney Walker and Bella Stephens before closing out their 2023 home softball schedule with a 16-7 loss to Denison.
The Lady Lions pounded eight hit, including three by Avery Wilkinson and one each by Walker, Stephens, Jaxey Walker, Ashlee Robison and Kynna Rhoden, who drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double. Jaxey Walker drove in two runs and Wilkinson had one RBI.
“That’s the most runs we’ve scored in district,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler. “We were more aggressive on the bases, for sure. Much better game than the last (a 12-0 loss at Denison).”
The Lady Lions, who are 0-11 in district play, are to close out the season with the final district game on Friday at Princeton.
Alicia Bohannon, Campbell Anderson, Hailey Shrum and Camryn Nixon all pounded three hits to lead the victorious Lady Jackets. Bohannon drove in three runs and Anderson scored four runs.
“The second half of district we have cut back on walks, we have cut back on errors,” said Fowler.
Princeton beat the Lady Lions 16-3 at Princeton on March 28.
District 13-5A softball
Denison 220 611 4 — 16 16 5
Greenville 203 101 0 — 7 8 7
WP: Mycah Nicholas, 8 hits, 7 runs, 6 ERs, 6 BBs, 8 Ks.
LP: Brookelyn Waldrop, 16 hits, 16 runs, 5 ERs, 6 BBs, 4 Ks.
Leading hitters
D: Alicia Bohannon 3-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Campbell Anderson 3-5, 4 runs; Hailey Shrum 3-4, 1 RBI; Camryn Nixon 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lauren Grinspan 1-4, 3 runs; Makalay Tilley 1-3, 2 runs; Mckenna Doty 1-4, Micah Nicholas 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs.
G: Avery Wilkinson 3-4, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Sydney Walker 1-3, 2B, 2 runs; Jaxey Walker 1-4, 2 RBIs; Ashlee Robison 1-4, 2 RBIs; Kynna Rhoden 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Bella Stephens 1-4.
Records: D 8-17-1, G 0-16, 0-11.
Next game: Greenville at Princeton, 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Denison 5,
Greenville Lions 1
DENISON — Denison opened a two-game District 13-5A baseball series with Greenville on Tuesday, beating the Lions 5-1.
The two teams are to meet again at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at John Mason Field in Greenville.
Greenville matched runs with Denison in the first two innings. The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the third and one each in the fourth and sixth to pull away.
Denison pitcher Canaan Farley Jr. struck out 11 and yielded only five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Jett Fifield led the Lions at the plate with two hits. He also took the mound loss, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs with five strikeouts.
Brandt Downing, Bryce Samples and Miles Wiggins also had hits for the Lions, who dropped to 11-16 for the season and 1-8 in district play.
Jack Aleman led Denison with three hits and Zane Bellows recorded two hits.
Lucas Lovejoy leads the District 13-5A baseball standings at 10-1. McKinney North ranks second followed by Denson and Sherman.
The Lions also have two other district games left on the schedule versus Princeton at home on Tuesday and at Princeton on April 28.
District 13-5A baseball
Greenville 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Denison 102 101 x —5 10 2
WP: Canaan Farley, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 ERs, 0 BBs, 11 Ks in 6 2/3 IP; relieved by Barrett Calhoun, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 0 Ks in 1/3 IP.
LP: Jett Fifield, 10 hits, 5 runs, 5 ERs, 3 BBs, 5 Ks.
Leading hitters
G: Brandt Downing 1-3, Jett Fifield 2-3, 2B; Bryce Samples 1-3, 2B, Miles Wiggins 1-2.
D: Ty Kirkbride 1-4, Canaan Farley Jr. 2-4, Jack Aleman 3-3, Garland Parker 1-2, Kyson Lusane 1-3, Zane Bellows 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Records: D 15-8-2, 5-3; G 11-16, 1-8.
Next game: Denison at Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
