The Greenville Lady Lions recognized six seniors before they closed out the 2022 girls soccer season with a 3-0 home loss to North Forney.
Mia Angel, Grecia Ramirez, Makayla James, Rosa Cuenca, Arcelia Castaneda and Vanessa Rosales were recognized before the game with their seniors.
The Lady Lions hung tough with a North Forney team that is headed to the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher in District 13-5A. North Forney went 6-6-2 in district play to finish behind Highland Park, Forney and Royse City.
Greenville wound up at 0-14 in district play and 2-18-1 for the season.
“The last half of the season we played hard,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “They gave everything they had.”
The Lady Lions played a couple of games in that stretch with no substitutes due to injuries and illnesses and a couple of other games with only two substitutes. They had more substitutes available on Friday night.
Starting goalkeeper Alyssa Cortez made some big saves to keep North Forney off the scoreboard early before Ellen Van Caenegem scored with a shot from 23 yards that deflected off Cortez’s hands before settling into the net.
Juliana Vasquez upped North Forney’s lead to 2-0 with 3:45 left in the first half after receiving a cross from Michelle Rodriguez.
Hannah Cantu scored the Lady Falcons’ final goal with 12:25 remaining.
The Lady Lions will remain in District 13-5A for the next two seasons of soccer but will face a different lineup of opponents including Denison, Lucas Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton and Sherman.
“I know Princeton and Lovejoy,” said Malmros. “I don’t know the rest. We’re going to be definitely heading north for district.”
The Lady Lions’ junior varsity dropped its season finale, 3-0.
