The Greenville Lady Lions recognized five seniors on Senior Day before their District 13-5A volleyball home match against Melissa on Tuesday.
The fired-up Lady Lions then won the first set but Melissa rebounded to take the match, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.
Greenville dropped to 17-17-2 for the season and 2-7 in district play.
Melissa improved to 5-3 in district play and 25-15 for the season. Melissa also beat Greenville 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 at Melissa on Sept. 16.
Greenville recognized seniors Jade Bush, Madi Coyle, Lindsey Maner, Katy Traylor and Sydney Walker in pre-game ceremonies.
Then the Lady Lions played some of their best volleyball to win the first set. Traylor had some big kills in the set along with Jillian Dracos, Allie Johnson and Sydney Walker.
“I’m very proud of the way they played the first set,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels.
But the Lady Lions couldn’t maintain the intensity for the rest of the match.
“They can’t seem to find a way to hang on to that energy,” said Sickels. “We can play well and for some reason or another we lose some gas and can’t pull out of it.”
Mackenzi Davis and Kennedy Stout of Melissa put away some big kills for Melissa in the second set as the Lady Cardinals led 8-2, 12-5 and 22-11.
Greenville stayed within 10-8 in the third set before Rayanne Jones, Saniah Anthony and Sarah Hollenback put down some big kills for Melissa. Hollenback put down two more kills to nail down the set.
Melissa led the fourth set by scores of 3-0, 9-5, 13-10, 18-13 and 20-14. Jones delivered with a kill on match point.
Johnson, Dracos and Sydney Walker led the Lady Lions for the match with eight kills. Maner finished with four and Traylor added three.
Sydney Walker set for 14 assists and her sister Jaxey Walker set for 11.
Sydney Walker led the defense with 20 digs. Caroline Bowers managed 14 digs, Jaxey Walker had 11, Coyle had 10 and Johnson added nine.
The Lady Lions will be off on Friday with a bye before resuming play in what Sickels calls “a very tough district.”
“It’s very competitive,” she said.
---
The Cumby Lady Trojans beat North Hopkins 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 in district play.
Neely Hammond led Cumby with 12 kills. Sandra McCraw and Erin Morgan both added seven kills and Ashlyn Hudson had six kills to go with seven digs.
Morgan set for 23 assists and had eight digs on defense. Heather McCraw added five kills.
---
Greenville Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy won a recent match against the Fate PTAA, 25-18, 25-9, 17-25, 22-25, 15-8.
Ellie Higgins made seven digs and Isabel Olguin four to help Greenville PTAA early in the match and Hannah Sergent served for 11 straight points.
