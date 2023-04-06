Greenville’s Lady Lions are still looking for their first District 13-5A softball victory after falling 11-0 at home on Tuesday to Lucas Lovejoy.
The Lady Lions, who also lost 17-2 to Lovejoy on March 9, fell to 0-8 in district play.
They’re scheduled to play on Friday at home against Melissa, which beat them 15-0 at Melissa on March 14.
The Greenville Lions are scheduled to play two non-district baseball games this week. They are to play at Frisco Liberty on Thursday in a change from the original date of Tuesday and then at former district rival Royse City on Friday.
The Lions claimed a dramatic 4-3 District 13-5A baseball victory over Melissa at home on Friday. The Lions, who lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Melissa the previous week, avenged that loss in dramatic fashion as Easton Slagle drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning for the game-winning run.
Brandt Downing, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, tied the game earlier in the inning with a single up the middle.
Slagle, who pitched the final inning, was the inning pitcher. He gave up one hit and one earned run while walking two.
Jett Fifield started on the mound for the Lions, allowing five hits, four walks and one earned run in six innings while striking out eight.
Fifield and Slagle also had hits for the Lions, who improved to 10-12 for the season and 1-5 in district play.
