The Greenville Lady Lions hung tough with the District 13-5A soccer leaders before falling 3-0 to McKinney North on Friday night at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
McKinney North remained undefeated in district play at 6-0-1 with its second win over the Lady Lions by the identical score of 3-0.
The only mar on the McKinney North district record is a 0-0 tie with Melissa. The Lady Bulldogs have not given up a goal in district play, outscoring the opposition 22-0.
Danica Anaya and Jordan Bowie scored the first two goals for McKinney North. Katarina Soto scored the final goal in the second half on a penalty kick as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-4-2 for the season.
The Lady Lions dropped to 6-14-1 overall and 0-7 in district play.
"I was greatly pleased with the effort," said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. "They gave everything they had."
McKinney North won the junior varsity match 9-0.
"We had a bunch of JV girls missing," said Malmros.
The Lady Lions are to resume district play on Tuesday at Lucas Lovejoy, which ranks a close second to McKinney North at 6-1 in district play.
"We seem to play better against the top teams," said Malmros.
