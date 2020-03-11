  Lindale spoiled the Greenville Lady Lions’ home soccer finale on Monday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, beating them 3-2 in overtime.

  The two teams tied 2-2 in regulation. Emma Bosworth scored with 5:09 left in the second overtime as the Lady Eagles improved their District 15-5A record to 3-6.

  The Lady Lions remained winless in district play at 0-9. They will close out the season on Monday at Texas High in Texarkana.

  Brooke Everest put Lindale up 1-0 in the first half with a goal.

  Sylvia Ramirez stretched Lindale’s lead to 2-0 in the second half by making a penalty kick after a Lindale forward was taken down by a Greenville defender close to the goal.

  Bella Ruelas answered with a goal for the Lady Lions. Her shot deflected off a Lindale defender.

  Mariah Rios tied it at 2-2 for the Lady Lions, booting in a strong kick from 28 yards.

  Lindale nearly ended the game with a late shot in regulation but it bounced off the crossbar.

  Greenville coach Shelby Hale said the Lady Lions played well.

  “They played with a lot of heart,” she said. “They didn’t give up.”

  Before the game the Lady Lions recognized 10 seniors, nine players and a trainer.

  “Some of these seniors I’ve had in the program for four years,” said Hale.

  She said it was a pleasure to “watch them grown into amazing young women.”

  Lindale also won the junior varsity match, 1-0.

