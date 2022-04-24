The Greenville Lady Lions honored their two seniors Brooke Hutchings and Christa Carroll before the last home game and then pounded Highland Park 16-6 in District 13-5A softball on Tuesday night at Monty Stratton Field.
“That was exciting,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler. “Definitely the way we wanted to go out.”
The Lady Lions. who improved to 3-10 in district play, are to close out the season on Friday at North Forney. They also avenged a 16-1 loss at Highland Park on March 25.
Highland Park dropped to 3-10 in district play.
Hutchings made the most of her final home game with the Lady Lions, going 4-for-4 at the plate and driving in five runs.
Carroll drove in a run with a triple and went the distance on the mound.
Seven other batters in the Lady Lions’ lineup racked up hits including Kaitlyn Whitten, Sydney Walker, Bella Stephens, Avery Wilkinson, Halli Mason, Allie Johnson and Kynna Rhoden.
“That was probably the best hitting game we’ve had,” said Fowler. “We did a good job of moving the runners and putting them across the plate.”
Greenville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with big hits by Hutchings and Carroll.
The Lady Lions broke the game open in the third inning with seven runs. Walker drove in a run with a single. Wilkinson drove in two runs with a single. Johnson drove in another run. Hutchings also drove in two runs with a double.
Greenville scored three runs in the fourth off singles by Stephens and Rhoden, a sacrifice fly for a run by Wilkinson, a single and a stolen base by Mason and then a two-run single by Hutchings.
The Lady Lions scored four runs in the sixth to end the game early via the 10-run rule. Johnson and Hutchings got the rally started with singles.
Skylar Hammel led Highland Park at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
Reese Singleton also managed two hits and Olivia Jewell drove in two runs for Highland Park, which is moving up to Class 6A next season.
