The Greenville Lady Lions avenged a four-set loss to Crandall with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 District 13-5A volleyball victory over the Lady Pirates at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions improved to 21-12 for the season and 3-5 in district play while Crandall dropped to 10-14-1 and 4-4. Candall currently ranks fifth in the district standings while Greenville is sixth. Highland Park leads at 8-0 and North Forney is second with a 7-1 mark.
“We had an outstanding game,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They played well together tonight.”
Jenna Wade led the Lady Lions at the net with 11 kills and seven blocks while Brooke Hutchings added 10 kills and four blocks. Freshman Ashlee Robison and junior Sydney Walker both contributed seven kills.
“Jenna Wade was putting the ball away...and Jenna and Brooke, they were blocking the ball really well tonight,” said Sickels.
Walker set for 27 assists.
Libero Laney Himes led the defense with 16 digs.
“She (Himes) had one heck of a game,” said Sickels. “She stepped up tonight. We needed her.”
Walker and Caroline Bowers both produced eight digs, Tisha Pradhan managed seven, Hutchings tallied six and Robison and Allie Johnson both finished with five digs.
The Lady Lions dressed in pink T-shirts while they warmed up in recognition of breast cancer awareness.
A sizeable section of students cheered on the Lady Lions.
“I thought the cheering section that the boys bring give us the energy that we need for sure,” said Sickels.
Greenville won the junior varsity match, 25-9, 21-25, 25-10, but Crandall took the freshman contest, 25-27, 25-8, 26-24.
The Lady Lions will remain at home for their Friday district match against Forney with the varsity starting first at 4:30 p.m. Forney beat the Lady Lions in four sets in a district match in Forney on Sept. 14.
