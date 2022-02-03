They played their previous two soccer matches without any substitutes due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.
The Greenville Lady Lions are starting to get more players back in the lineup but they still lost 9-0 to Mesquite Poteet in a District 13-5A match on Tuesday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The Lady Lions dropped to 2-7-1 for the season and 0-3 in district play. They also lost on Friday to state-ranked Highland Park 9-0.
Mesquite Poteet improved to 2-4-2 and 1-2.
“I was a little bit disappointed,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “We have a lot of new players this year. We’re getting better.”
The Lady Lions played Tuesday’s match with three substitutes.
“Two of them, their first day back was today,” said Malmros.
Malmros said “hopefully” the Lady Lions will get more healthy players back by next week.
Desiree Narvaez scored four goals to lead Poteet. Jasmine Porras scored two goals and Monica Basaldua and Karly Munoz also scored.
Poteet scored five goals in the first half and four in the final 40 minutes of the district contest.
Poteet also won the junior varsity match, 10-0.
The Lady Lions were scheduled to play next at West Mesquite on Friday but because of inclement weather the varsity game has been pushed back to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
