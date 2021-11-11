Carlos Mainord, a former Greenville Lion athlete and longtime assistant football coach in college and in the NFL, has died at the age of 77.
Mainord passed away on Monday in a Lubbock hospital following a short illness.
Mainord graduated from Greenville High School in 1962 and was a three-year letterman and captain of the football team. He earned all-district and all-state honors as a linebacker and helped the Lions to a district championship in 1960.
He earned all-conference honors in football at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana and all-America and all-conference honors as a player at McMurry College in Abilene.
Mainord launched his football coaching career as an assistant at McMurry in 1966, then joined the Texas Tech staff as a graduate assistant in 1968. He then coached as an assistant at Ranger Junior College before becoming the head coach at Ranger in 1972.
After six seasons at Ranger, Mainord returned to coaching as an assistant at Rice in 1978, then he went back to Texas Tech in 1984.
He also coached under Jimmy Johnson at the University of Miami and then in the NFL as a secondary coach with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams.
His secondaries often ranked among the top in the nation. He was inducted into the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987.
Mainord was born on Aug. 26, 1944 in Emory to W.T. and Faye Mainord.
He is survived by his wife Judy of Abilene; son Matthew Mainord of Marksville, Louisiana; son Mark Mainord and wife Rebecca Mainord of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; son Tommy Mainord and wife Tiffany Mainord of Argyle; daughter Cari Treadway and husband Rick Treadway of Abilene; and son Cody Christopher and wife Mendy Christopher of Abilene. He is survived by grandchildren Allee, Gavin, Hayden, Ande, Maecee, Davis, McKenna, McCoy, Kallan and Kason. He is also survived by his brother J.B. Mainord and wife Marsha of Greenville; brother Max Mainord and wife Maribette of Andrews; sister Kay Gilmore and husband Joe of Caddo Mills; and Steve Mainord and wife Peggy of Duncanville.
Mainord was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty Kay Mainord and brother William Ronald Mainord.
There’s a service planned for 11 a.m. on Monday at LakeRidge United Methodist Church in Lubbock and a graveside service at noon on Wednesday in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Greenville. His family will hold a time of fellowship and remembrance from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock.
