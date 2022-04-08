Ryan Holt, who led the Greenville Christian Eagles to a bi-district basketball championship, claimed all-state and all-district honors.
Holt earned second-team Class A all-state honors in the Texas Association of Private Schools for the second straight season after averaging 21.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game.
The senior was a unanimous selection to the all-District 5-A first team and was named as the district’s defensive player of the year.
Noah Holt, Ryan’s younger brother, was named to the all-state honorable mention list and was a unanimous selection to the all-district first team. Holt averaged 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and three steals ger game.
Three Eagles were named to the all-district second team: junior Gus Holleman, junior Jacob McCarthy and sophomore Brady Britain.
Brady Tibboel, Colton Smith and Aiden Black were named to the all-district honorable mention list.
Holleman, the two Holt brothers and McCarthy were also named to the academic all-state list.
“We came a long way this season with group of inexperienced guys and two veteran guys,” said Eagles coach Gary Felmet. “This is a very special group of guys and I am blessed to be their coach.”
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools
Class A
Boys Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Dominic Tucker Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Ryan Holt Greenville Christian Sr.
Noah Holt Greenville Christian Jr.
Taylor Darnell Longview St. Mary’s So.
John Brogan Longview St. Mary’s Fr.
Drew Dingler Athens Christian Sr.
Ethan Moczygemba Longview Heritage So.
Titus Rutherford Longview Heritage Sr.
Evan Hodge Longview St. Mary’s So.
Abraham Rutherford Longview Heriage So.
Anthony Mansfield Athens Christian Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Lawrence Scribner Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Gus Holleman Greenville Christian Jr.
Quaid Dorrough Longview Heritage Jr.
William Compton Athens Christian Fr.
Jacob McCarthy Greenville Christian Jr.
Brody Moss Longview Heritage So.
Fareed Khan Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Brady Britain Greenville Christian So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview St. Mary’s: Aubin Rwabukamba, Sr.; Brennan Billodeaux, So.
Greenville Christian: Colton Smith, So.; Aiden Black, Fr.; Brady Tibboel, Sr.
Athens Christian Prep: Mitchell Koerth, So.; Patrick Gaytan, So.
Nacogdoches Regents: Gabriel Shipp, Jr.; Bryce Terrell, So.
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Greenville Christian: Gus Holleman, Noah Holt, Ryan Olt, Jacob McCarthy.
