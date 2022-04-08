Focusing on the rebound

Greenville Christian senior Ryan Holt, focusing on a rebound, has earned all-state and all-district honors for the Eagles.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Ryan Holt, who led the Greenville Christian Eagles to a bi-district basketball championship, claimed all-state and all-district honors.

  Holt earned second-team Class A all-state honors in the Texas Association of Private Schools for the second straight season after averaging 21.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game.

  The senior was a unanimous selection to the all-District 5-A first team and was named as the district’s defensive player of the year.

  Noah Holt, Ryan’s younger brother, was named to the all-state honorable mention list and was a unanimous selection to the all-district first team. Holt averaged 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and three steals ger game.

  Three Eagles were named to the all-district second team: junior Gus Holleman, junior Jacob McCarthy and sophomore Brady Britain.

  Brady Tibboel, Colton Smith and Aiden Black were named to the all-district honorable mention list.

  Holleman, the two Holt brothers and McCarthy were also named to the academic all-state list.

  “We came a long way this season with group of inexperienced guys and two veteran guys,” said Eagles coach Gary Felmet. “This is a very special group of guys and I am blessed to be their coach.”

        Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools

                                   Class A

                    Boys Basketball Team

                        FIRST TEAM

Dominic Tucker            Longview St. Mary’s         Sr.

Ryan Holt                    Greenville Christian          Sr.

Noah Holt                    Greenville Christian          Jr.

Taylor Darnell               Longview St. Mary’s        So.

John Brogan                  Longview St. Mary’s        Fr.

Drew Dingler                 Athens Christian             Sr.

Ethan Moczygemba        Longview Heritage          So.

Titus Rutherford            Longview Heritage          Sr.

Evan Hodge                  Longview St. Mary’s        So.

Abraham Rutherford      Longview Heriage           So.

Anthony Mansfield         Athens Christian             Sr.

                             SECOND TEAM

Lawrence Scribner        Longview St. Mary’s        Sr.

Gus Holleman              Greenville Christian         Jr.

Quaid Dorrough           Longview Heritage           Jr.

William Compton         Athens Christian              Fr.

Jacob McCarthy           Greenville Christian          Jr.

Brody Moss                 Longview Heritage            So.

Fareed Khan                Longview St. Mary’s         Sr.

Brady Britain               Greenville Christian         So.

         HONORABLE MENTION

  Longview St. Mary’s: Aubin Rwabukamba, Sr.; Brennan Billodeaux, So.

  Greenville Christian: Colton Smith, So.; Aiden Black, Fr.; Brady Tibboel, Sr.

  Athens Christian Prep: Mitchell Koerth, So.; Patrick Gaytan, So.

  Nacogdoches Regents: Gabriel Shipp, Jr.; Bryce Terrell, So.

          ACADEMIC ALL-STATE

  Greenville Christian: Gus Holleman, Noah Holt, Ryan Olt, Jacob McCarthy.

