The Greenville Christian Eagles wrapped up three weeks of spring football training with a workout in the gymnasium.
The Eagles stayed indoors due to wet conditions out on the football field.
Greenville Christian, which went 5-5 last season, began its spring workouts “after we got back from Easter,” said Eagles coach Larry Uland.
Uland is heading into his second six-man football season with the Eagles after returning for his second stint with the school. Uland coached the Eagles to four Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man titles in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009 before heading to Wylie Prep, where he won three more state titles. Wylie Prep has named its football field after Uland.
Nine varsity Eagles worked with Uland in the spring including Matthew Sundeen, Gus Holleman, Jack Carter, Colton Smith, Brady Britain, Daven Denney, Jake Pletcher, Jack Pope and Matthew Henry, plus some junior high players.
Uland shared practice time with some of the Eagles’ other spring sports including golf and track and field.
“We haven’t had a full team out here yet,” he said.
The Eagles’ golf team recently finished second at the TAPPS state golf tournament and the track and field team sent some athletes to the TAPPS state meet this weekend in Waco.
“We work around that and we had four-day weeks (of school),” said Uland. “It’s just one of those things that you run into.”
“What we’re trying to do is what I started in 1977,” said Uland. “It’s patterned after Highland Park and Frank Beavers (former Highland Park football coach).”
Uland’s Eagle football teams of the past were noted for their passing game. Eagle quarterback Nathan Strand threw for a state-record 84 touchdowns in the 2004 season.
