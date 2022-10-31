Greenville Christian celebrated homecoming and stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot with a 46-0 football victory over Garland Christian on Saturday.
Junior Jack Pope ran for five touchdowns and caught a TD pass from quarterback Brady Britain as the Eagles improved to 4-2 in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' District 3-III. Pope's touchdown runs covered 35, 13, 15, 58 and 30 yards and he scored on a 35-yard pass from Britain.
Britain also connected with freshman Owen Pittsinger on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
"It's always fun to win on homecoming," said Eagles coach Larry Uland. "You always have a lot of extra people here. It's fun to see the people who have gone through the program in the past."
Garland Christian dropped to 4-4 for the season and 3-3 in district play.
"They played hard and they had good schemes," Uland said of the visiting Swordsmen.
Pope set up the Eagles' first touchdown with an interception.
Britain set up their second TD with a fumble recovery on a muffed kickoff return.
The Eagles' defense stopped Garland Christian less than a yard short of a first down on a fourth-down play from the Swordsmen's 35-yard line. Pope then ran for the touchdown on the next play.
Garland Christian threatened to score right before halftime but missed a 35-yard field goal try.
Matthew Sundeen booted a couple of conversion kicks for the Eagles.
Greenville Christian, now 4-5 for the season, will wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday against Waco Eagle Christian, which is 6-3 for the season and 4-2 in district play.
