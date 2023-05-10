Greenville Christian senior Kaylee Hedges, who set for 1,532 assists in two seasons, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Pratt Junior College in Kansas.
Hedges earned all-district and all-state honors with the Greenville Christian Lady Eagles for the past two seasons. She earned offensive player of the year and setter of the year honors on the all-district team.
Hedges served for 173 aces in the past two seasons, and also recorded 220 kills, 246 digs and 52 blocks.
She also played multiple sports for the Lady Eagles including softball, track and field and Esports.
Hedges also played seven seasons with the Allegiant Volleyball Club.
Hedges was a member of the National Honor Society and earned academic all-state honors with a grade point average of 4.2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.