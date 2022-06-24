Greenville Christian is holding a four-player golf scramble on July 8 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.
The cost is $100 per player. A hamburger lunch will follow the tournament and awards will go out to first and second place. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds for the tournament will benefit Greenville Christian Athletics. For more info, contact Gary Felmet at 214-232-6109.
