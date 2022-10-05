Greenville Christian stayed undefeated in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 3-III play with a 36-0 home win on Saturday over Rockwall Providence.
The game ended with 6:45 left in the second quarter following an injury to a Providence player. Providence suited up only seven players for the six-man game, including six freshmen.
“This is the first season we’ve ever had,” said Providence coach Jason Linscott. “We’re learning.”
Brady Britain got the Eagles off to a fast start by returning the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
Matthew Sundeen and Jack Pope ran for touchdowns of 3 and 37 yards for the Eagles.
Damon Spurlock also returned an interception 55 yards for a Greenville Christian touchdown.
The Eagles scored four points off a pair of safeties on errant Lion punt snaps that sailed out the end zone.
Providence remained winless for the season at 0-6. The Eagles are now 2-0 in district and 2-3 for the season.
“Three of their top players didn’t make it,” said Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland. “This was a bless your heart situation.”
Uland said he impressed upon the Eagles to “play with super class,” which they did.
