Three Greenville Christian athletes earned berths in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ state track and field championships in Waco.
Kenzie Gladden qualified in the girls triple jump after winning the girls triple jump at the region meet with a leap of 34 feet.
Kinleigh Crawford of Greenville Christian qualified for the 3200-meter run after placing second in the region meet with her time of 13 minutes, 14.25 seconds. She was also fourth in the 1600 at 6:04.85.
Jack Pope advanced to state after placing third in the boys shot put with a best heave of 38-4 1/4.
