The Greenville Christian Lady Eagles will head into their volleyball season with a strong lineup off last year’s 30-11-2 playoff team.
“We lost four seniors,” said Lady Eagles coach Ricky Basye.
He listed graduating seniors Kaylee Hedges, who signed with Pratt Junior College of Kansas, plus Maggie Feezel, Stephanie Ashley and McKenna Sullivan.
But the Lady Eagles return five standouts off last year’s team includint 6-2 senior Rachel Pearce, 5-7 junior Kaitlyn Boss, and 5-6 junior Kenzie Gladden plus Kinleigh Crawford and Bella Fuller.
Pearce, who is a college prospect, led Greenville Christian last season with 542 kills. Boss was second on the team with 169 kills and Gladden added 139 kills.
Pearce also led Greenville Christian with 142 blocks last season, while Glidden finished with 42 and Boss had 27.
Crawford led the Lady Eagles’ defense with 451 digs last season while Fuller produced 185 and Boss had 142.
The Lady Eagles will have to replace Hedges at setter. She led with 992 assists in 2022. Next with 73 was Boss and Crawford added 53.
The Lady Eagles are to play at Dallas Baptist on Friday for a scrimmage and then at Bullard Brook Hill on Saturday.
