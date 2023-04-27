DALLAS — The Greenville Christian Lady Eagles and Eagles both finished second in the team standings for the TAPPS District 2-2A track and field meet.
The Lady Eagles won four events on the way to scoring 178 points.
Rachel Pearce won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Mackenzie Gladden won the triple jump at 33-2 1/2. Kinleigh Crawford won the 3200-meter run at 12 minutes, 51.63 seconds.
Crawford and Pearce joined Bellamy Fuller and Claire Sundeen on the Lady Eagles’ victorious 4x400-meter relay team.
The Eagles won two events as they scored 112 points.
Jack Pope took the shot put with a heave of 40-1/2.
Sean Holt won the 3200-meter run in the time of 13:42.22.
The top finishers advanced to the region meet at the University of Texas at Arlington.
TAPPS District 2-2A Track and Field Meet
GIRLS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Discus — 3. Kaylee Hedges, 68-11.
High jump — 1. Rachel Pearce, 4-8; 3. Gabby Lumby, 4-2.
Triple jump — 1. Mackenzie Gladden, 33-2 1/2.
3200-meter run — 1. Kinleigh Crawford, 12:51.63; 2. Bellamy Fuller, 14:01.09.
1600-meter run — 2. Kinleigh Crawford, 5:59.20.
800-meter run — 2. Claire Sundeen, 2:47.93.
400-meter run — 1. Claire Sundeen, 1:09.22.
4x100-meter relay — 2. (Maggie Feezel, Stephanie Ashley, Gabby Lumby, Makenzie Gladden).
4x200-meter relay — 2. (Makenzie Gladden, Stephanie Ashley, Maggie Feezel, Rachel Pearce).
4x400-meter relay — 1. (Kinleigh Crawford, Bellamy Fuller, Rachel Pearce, Claire Sundeen).
BOYS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Shot put — 1. Jack Pope, 40-1/2.
High jump — 3. Jack Carter, 5-4.
3200-meter run — 2. Owen Pittsinger, 13:42.71.
4x100-meter relay — 3. (Dalton Hogue, Jake Pletcher, Jack Carter, Jack Pope).
4x200-meter relay — 2. (Jack Pope, Jake Pletcher, Jack Carter, Dalton Hogue).
4x400-meter relay — 2. (Joe Lumby, Daven Denney, Aiden Black, Damon Spurlock).
