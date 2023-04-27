  DALLAS — The Greenville Christian Lady Eagles and Eagles both finished second in the team standings for the TAPPS District 2-2A track and field meet.

  The Lady Eagles won four events on the way to scoring 178 points. 

  Rachel Pearce won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Mackenzie Gladden won the triple jump at 33-2 1/2. Kinleigh Crawford won the 3200-meter run at 12 minutes, 51.63 seconds.

  Crawford and Pearce joined Bellamy Fuller and Claire Sundeen on the Lady Eagles’ victorious 4x400-meter relay team.

  The Eagles won two events as they scored 112 points. 

  Jack Pope took the shot put with a heave of 40-1/2.

  Sean Holt won the 3200-meter run in the time of 13:42.22.

  The top finishers advanced to the region meet at the University of Texas at Arlington.

 

   TAPPS District 2-2A Track and Field Meet

       GIRLS DIVISION

   Greenville Christian results

  Discus — 3. Kaylee Hedges, 68-11.

  High jump — 1. Rachel Pearce, 4-8; 3. Gabby Lumby, 4-2.

  Triple jump — 1. Mackenzie Gladden, 33-2 1/2.

  3200-meter run — 1. Kinleigh Crawford, 12:51.63; 2. Bellamy Fuller, 14:01.09.

  1600-meter run — 2. Kinleigh Crawford, 5:59.20.

  800-meter run — 2. Claire Sundeen, 2:47.93.

  400-meter run — 1. Claire Sundeen, 1:09.22.

  4x100-meter relay — 2. (Maggie Feezel, Stephanie Ashley, Gabby Lumby, Makenzie Gladden).

  4x200-meter relay — 2. (Makenzie Gladden, Stephanie Ashley, Maggie Feezel, Rachel Pearce).

  4x400-meter relay — 1. (Kinleigh Crawford, Bellamy Fuller, Rachel Pearce, Claire Sundeen).

 

      BOYS DIVISION

   Greenville Christian results

  Shot put — 1. Jack Pope, 40-1/2.

  High jump — 3. Jack Carter, 5-4.

  3200-meter run — 2. Owen Pittsinger, 13:42.71.

  4x100-meter relay — 3. (Dalton Hogue, Jake Pletcher, Jack Carter, Jack Pope).

  4x200-meter relay — 2. (Jack Pope, Jake Pletcher, Jack Carter, Dalton Hogue).

  4x400-meter relay — 2. (Joe Lumby, Daven Denney, Aiden Black, Damon Spurlock).

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you