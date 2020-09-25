After waiting for a long time for the football season to start, the Greenville Christian Eagles wasted no time on the playing field.
The Eagles scored on the second play from scrimmage and then scored eight more touchdowns in the first half to whip Dallas Fairhill 59-6 in a six-man opener on Thursday at Eagle Field.
Greenville Christian rolled up 314 yards of offense in one half, including 272 yards rushing, to end the game early via the 45-point rule.
“We played okay,” said Randy Jones, who is back for his second season as the Eagles’ head coach. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got good kids. They’ll get it done.
“I’m very proud of the victory and very proud that we did it here at home,” he said.
The Eagles, as did other teams in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, started a month behind many of the state’s high school football teams due to concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eli Wimberley got the Eagles off to a fast start by scoring on a 45-yard run on Greenville Christian’s second play from scrimmage.
The Eagles then went 33 yards for a touchdown in two plays, 34 yards in one play, 59 yards in two plays, 16 yards in three plays, 31 yards in seven plays and 45 yards in two plays for touchdowns.
Senior running back Nick Jackson ran for touchdowns of 13, 34 and 59 yards to finish with 106 yards on just three carries and also returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Colton Epley also returned a Fairhill fumble 18 yards for another Eagle touchdown, giving the Greenville Christian defense two touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Brady Britain also ran 8 yards for a touchdown and passed 1 yard for a score to Jack Pope.
Cameron Parks, who booted a conversion, capped scoring with a 25-yard touchdown.
The Eagle defense limited the Falcons to only 91 total yards of offense.
Fairhill scored its only touchdown on a 63-yard interception return by Barrett Kahle.
The Eagles are building on a 6-6 season in 2019 that included a bi-district victory.
They’ll be back at home on Oct. 3 for homecoming against Lucas Christian with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
