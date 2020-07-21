The Greenville Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles will have to wait until September before they can start their football and volleyball practices.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced on Friday that practices for TAPPS athletic teams will begin on Sept. 8, followed by matches for volleyball on Sept. 21.
“Individual sports may return to competition Sept. 21 as well,” according to a TAPPS press release. “Fall soccer and football may play games beginning the week of Sept. 28.”
“At least we’re going to get to play,” said Greenville Christian athletic director Randy Jones.
TAPPS made the decision to push back practice and game schedules because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Jones, who’s coached for nearly 40 years at public and private schools. “One time we had a flu epidemic that knocked out a few games. The other time we had the ice storm of ‘80 or ‘81 that knocked out two weeks of games.”
Jones said the Eagles won’t play some previously scheduled football games due to the delay in the start of practice and competition. They were to start the six-man football season in late August.
“It doesn’t affect our district at all,” he said. “We lost four (non-district) games up top.”
Jones said the Eagles are to scrimmage at home on Sept. 24 and then will start district play the following week.
Many of the Eagles and Lady Eagles have been at the school this summer participating in strength and conditioning workouts.
“We have had a chance to get the kids out and work,” said the Eagles’ athletic director.
Jones said about 20 Eagles boys who are in football, basketball or another sport have been working out and 26 girls for volleyball.
“We’ve been pretty pleased with the attendance of it,” he said.
The Lady Eagles are also holding a volleyball camp from 9 a.m. to noon this week in the Eagles’ gymnasium under the watchful eye of new head volleyball coach Ricky Bayse and longtime volleyball coach Angela Doan.
