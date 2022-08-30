The Greenville Christian Lady Eagles are off to a 16-2-2 start in volleyball this season.
“We have been playing tougher competition this year and doing well,” said Lady Eagles coach Ricky Basye. “We still have a long way to go to accomplish our final goal.”
The Lady Eagles won consolation honors in two recent tournaments and were to play at Dodd City on Tuesday night.
Rachel Pearce leads the Lady Eagles with 208 kills for the season while Kaylee Hedges has put away 74 and Kaitlyn Boss has 67.
Hedges leads the team in assists with 332. Kaitlyn Boss has set for 35 assists and Kinleigh Crawford has set for 23.
Pearce has blocked 56 shots to lead the team in that department, while Hedges has 22 blocks and Kenzie Gladden has 17.
Crawford leads the Greenville Christian defense with 157 digs. Hedges and McKenna Sullivan both have 110 digs and Maggie Feezel has 90.
Hedges has served for 66 aces, Crawford has 42 and Sullivan has served for 32.
