Two Greenville Christian players earned honors on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 5-A girls basketball team.
Greenville Christian sophomore Rachel Pearce made the first team and sophomore teammate Lauren Westhafer was named to the second team.
Three Lady Eagles were selected to the honorable mention list: sophomores Haley Johnson and Ana Amaya and freshman Claire Sundeen.
Texas Association of Private And Parochial Schools
All-District 5-A
Girls Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Riley Jackson Athens Christian Sr.
Kacie Wallace Athens Christian Sr.
Mia Kittner Longview St. Mary’s Jr.
Campbell Laney Longview Heritage Jr.
Rachel Richardson Athens Christian Fr.
Kassidy McCullough Longview St. Mary’s Jr.
Rebecca Dunn Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Anna Powers Nacogdoches Regents Sr.
Rachel Pearce Greenville Christian So.
SECOND TEAM
Alexandra Cruz Longview St. Mary’s So.
Natalie Pitts Longview Heritage Sr.
Sydney Rotrammel Nacogdoches Regents So.
Lauren Westhafer Greenville Christian So.
Kimber Kittner Longview St. Mary’s So.
Susannah Vermillion Nacogdoches Regents Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Athens Christian: Macy Elgin, So.; Alexandria Clarke, So.; Sophie Wright, Fr.
Longview St. Mary’s: Carlie Nelms, Longview St. Mary’s; Emma Osburg,So.
Longview Heritage: Kayleigh Khan, Fr.; Mary White, So.
Nacogdoches Regents: Clair Vermillion, Fr.
Greenville Christian: Haley Johnson, So.; Ana Amaya, So.; Claire Sundeen, Fr.
