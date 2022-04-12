Pearce earns first-team all-district honors

Rachel Pearce sends a pass over the top of the defense during a Greenville Christian home game. Pearce earned first-team all-district honors.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Two Greenville Christian players earned honors on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 5-A girls basketball team.

  Greenville Christian sophomore Rachel Pearce made the first team and sophomore teammate Lauren Westhafer was named to the second team.

  Three Lady Eagles were selected to the honorable mention list: sophomores Haley Johnson and Ana Amaya and freshman Claire Sundeen.

           Texas Association of Private And Parochial Schools

                             All-District 5-A

                     Girls Basketball Team

      FIRST TEAM

Riley Jackson                     Athens Christian                  Sr.

Kacie Wallace                     Athens Christian                 Sr.

Mia Kittner                         Longview     St. Mary’s        Jr.

Campbell Laney                  Longview Heritage              Jr.

Rachel Richardson               Athens Christian                 Fr.

Kassidy McCullough             Longview St. Mary’s            Jr.

Rebecca Dunn                     Longview St. Mary’s            Sr.

Anna Powers                       Nacogdoches Regents         Sr.

Rachel Pearce                      Greenville Christian            So.

SECOND TEAM

Alexandra Cruz                     Longview St. Mary’s           So.

Natalie Pitts                          Longview Heritage             Sr.

Sydney Rotrammel                Nacogdoches Regents        So.

Lauren Westhafer                  Greenville Christian           So.

Kimber Kittner                       Longview St. Mary’s          So.

Susannah Vermillion               Nacogdoches Regents       Fr.

              HONORABLE MENTION

  Athens Christian: Macy Elgin, So.; Alexandria Clarke, So.; Sophie Wright, Fr.

  Longview St. Mary’s: Carlie Nelms, Longview St. Mary’s; Emma Osburg,So.

  Longview Heritage: Kayleigh Khan, Fr.; Mary White, So.

  Nacogdoches Regents: Clair Vermillion, Fr.

  Greenville Christian: Haley Johnson, So.; Ana Amaya, So.; Claire Sundeen, Fr.

