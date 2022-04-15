LANCASTER — Jacob McCarthy fired a 77 to help the Greenville Christian Eagles win the Waxahachie Prep Invitational golf tournament.
The Eagles carded a 360 team score to tie with Weatherford Christian but was awarded first place because of a lower score by the fifth player.
McCarthy finished third overall. Brady Britain shot an 83 to place fifth. Teammate Gus Holleman shot a 92, Colton Smith a 108 and Ethan Jones fired a 112.
Noah Holt led the Eagles’ No. 2 team with a 102, followed by Trenton Matlack (103), Cade Goodwin (105), Jack Pope (113), Matthew Henry (116) and Aiden Black (125).
The next scheduled tournament for the Eagles is on April 25-26, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ state tournament at the Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose.
