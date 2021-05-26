GLEN ROSE — Greenville Christian’s Eagles may have made school history with their third-place finish in the recent Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A state golf tournament.
“GC has had a few individuals compete in the past,” said Greenville Christian coach Gary Felmet. “As far as anyone knows, this year was the first year we have had a team. So we competed in the tournament...we won third place!”
Greenville Christian fired round of 407 and 397 for an 804 total. The Eagles finished behind Longview Christian Heritage (381-327-708) and Cypress Covenant Academy (398-385-783).
Sophomore Jacob McCarthy led the Eagles, placing fourth among the individuals with his rounds of 84 and 85 at the Squaw Valley Country Club for a 169 total.
Freshman Brady Britain was ninth for the Eagles (96-93-189), followed by teammates Colton Smith (108-99-207), Eli Wimberley (117-122-239), Jack Pope (132-120-252) and Elijah Smith (131-117-248).
Isaac Adams of Longview Heritage fired rounds of 76 and 69 to win by 13 strokes with his total of 145. Witt Grooms of Cypress Covenant was second (82-76-158) and Asa Greathouse of Wichita Falls Notre Dame was third (83-79-162).
Longview Heritage also won the Class A girls team title shooting rounds of 476 and 472 for a 948 total.
TAPPS Class A
State Golf Tournament
Boys team standings
1. Longview Heritage 381-327-708
2. Cypress Covenant 398-385-783
3. Greenville Christian 407-397-804
4. Wichita Falls Christ 474-43-906
5. Houston Southwest 462-445-907
6. Dallas Cambridge 504-495-999
