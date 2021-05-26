Greenville Christian Eagles.

  GLEN ROSE — Greenville Christian’s Eagles may have made school history with their third-place finish in the recent Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A state golf tournament.

  “GC has had a few individuals compete in the past,” said Greenville Christian coach Gary Felmet. “As far as anyone knows, this year was the first year we have had a team. So we competed in the tournament...we won third place!”

  Greenville Christian fired round of 407 and 397 for an 804 total. The Eagles finished behind Longview Christian Heritage (381-327-708) and Cypress Covenant Academy (398-385-783).

  Sophomore Jacob McCarthy led the Eagles, placing fourth among the individuals with his rounds of 84 and 85 at the Squaw Valley Country Club for a 169 total.

  Freshman Brady Britain was ninth for the Eagles (96-93-189), followed by teammates Colton Smith (108-99-207), Eli Wimberley (117-122-239), Jack Pope (132-120-252) and Elijah Smith (131-117-248).

  Isaac Adams of Longview Heritage fired rounds of 76 and 69 to win by 13 strokes with his total of 145. Witt Grooms of Cypress Covenant was second (82-76-158) and Asa Greathouse of Wichita Falls Notre Dame was third (83-79-162).

  Longview Heritage also won the Class A girls team title shooting rounds of 476 and 472 for a 948 total.

       TAPPS Class A

      State Golf Tournament

Boys team standings

1. Longview Heritage          381-327-708

2. Cypress Covenant           398-385-783

3. Greenville Christian         407-397-804

4. Wichita Falls Christ          474-43-906

5. Houston Southwest         462-445-907

6. Dallas Cambridge            504-495-999

