GLEN ROSE — In just their second season of varsity golf, the Greenville Christian Eagles finished second in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A state golf tournament.
The Eagles carded rounds of 365 and 346 for a 711 total. Cypress Covenant won with a 690. Longview Christian Heritage was third at 719.
Gus Holleman of Greenville Christian fired rounds of 87 and 80 for a 167 total to finish ninth of the medalists. Brady Britain (88-82-170) was 10th. Jacob McCarthy (87-85-172) finished 11th. Colton Smith (103-99-202) placed 31st. Noah Holt (115-110-225) was 43rd. Holleman’s 80 was a career-low round.
“This is only our second year to compete in golf, so to be state runner-up is quite an accomplishment,” said Greenville Christian coach Gary Felmet. “And we have no seniors. This is a very hard working group and I am very happy for them and very proud of them.”
The Eagles played in three invitational tournaments prior to the state tournament and won all three of them.
