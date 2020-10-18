The Greenville Christian Eagles’ six-man football game against the Union Hill junior varsity scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Greenville was called off.
Eagles coach Randy Jones said Union Hill called off the game late Friday night after losing five varsity players for a variety of reasons in a 46-30 win that night over Leverett’s Chapel. Because of the loss of players, Union Hill had to finish the varsity game with some junior varsity players and didn’t have enough JV players available to play Greenville Christian on Saturday, according to Jones.
The Union Hill JV was a late replacement for Dallas Lutheran, which had to pull out of the game against the Eagles because of concerns over the coronavirus.
The Eagles’ next scheduled game is against Waco Eagle Christian Academy this Friday night in West, Texas. Eagle Christian is 2-2 for the season following a 38-34 win over Garland Christian on Friday.
Union Hill’s varsity, which is 7-0, is scheduled to face 0-7 Campbell at Billy Bass Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Gilmer. Union Hill is ranked ninth in the state by sixmanfootball.com
