They lost 53-0 at home on Saturday to Longview Christian Heritage.
But the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ football playoff hopes for the Greenville Christian Eagles are far over.
“We’re still in the hunt,” said Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland. “We’re 3-1 in district. Our next game is with our very close rival. We’ve got to win this next one on Friday at Rockwall Heritage.”
Greenville Christian and Longview Heritage had been tied for the District 3-III lead at 3-0 so now Heritage is alone in first place with a 4-0 mark and the Eagles are tied for second place with Rockwall Heritage and Waco Eagle Christian, all at 3-1.
Greenville Christian is now 3-4 overall and the Sentinels improved to 5-2 for the season.
Cason Owens had a big game for the Sentinels, rushing for touchdowns of 8, 12 and 35 yards and also caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Abe Rutherford.
Rutherford also returned an interception 55 yards for a TD and booted several conversions.
Ethan Moczygemba also scored on a 9-yard pass reception and Thomas Peeler scored on a 2-yard run. The Sentinels also scored on a conversion pass from Ryan Horne to Slayde Hopson.
Jack Carter intercepted a pass for a defensive highlight for the Eagles.
Brady Britain also connected with Jack Pope for a 40-yard pass play for a Greenville Christian highlight on offense. Pope made a one-handed catch. Heritage’s defense turned back the Eagles on that threat.
Numbers are still a problem for the Eagles, who had one starter out with an injury and lost another during the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.