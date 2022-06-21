Greenville Christian warmed up for the fall six-man football season by facing teams from Campbell and Prestonwood Christian Christian Academy North of Prosper in a tournament on Saturday.
Warmed up literally because the temperature was pushing 100 degrees at Eagle Field when the tournament ended.
“It was a good day,” said Eagle football coach Larry Uland. “Nobody got hurt.”
Greenville Christian is trying to build on a 5-5 record from last season after Uland returned to the Eagles following a stint at Wylie Prep. Uland guided the Eagles to Texas Association of Private and Pariochial Schools state six-man titles in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009. He also won three state titles at Wylie Prep before returning to Greenville Christian prior to the start of the 2021 football season.
Uland put the Eagles through spring training and they’ve been staying busy in offseason workouts.
The Eagles faced an established program from Campbell and a second-year team from PCA.
“I’m really happy with the way that it turned out,” said Uland. “We were hoping to have more teams. A couple of them couldn’t get enough players. I understand that. We had a good turnout at 10 players.”
The tournament was conducted under what Uland called “Christian rules.”
The players called penalties on each other and there was no dispute on whether or not a defender had touched the ball carrier. The teams played in shirts and shorts, with no pads or helmets.
“I’m really happy with the way our kids and their kids all headed in the right direction,” said Uland.
PCA, which went 5-5 last season, made some big plays against both Campbell and Greenville Christian with Caden Copeland and Hayden Wood taking turns throwing the football.
Damon Spurlock led the Eagles on some drives against both teams.
Campbell is hoping to improve on a 3-7 record from last season. The Indians’ 2022 season opener is scheduled for Aug. 25 at home against Rockwall Heritage.
The Eagles are to scrimmage at Campbell on Aug. 13 and are to open the season on Aug. 27 at Dallas Lutheran.
