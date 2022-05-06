ARLINGTON — Greenville Christian finished second and third in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ recent region meet and will be sending athletes to this week’s state track and field meet.
The Lady Eagles placed second in the girls division with 108 points. Victory Baptist of Weatherford was first with 117 points and Wichita Christian placed third with 94.
The Eagles were third in the boys division with 80 points, trailing Victory Baptist (150) and Prestonwood Christian (105).
The top four finishers in each event earned berths in the TAPPS state meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Kenzie Gladden led the Lady Eagles on a 1-4-5 finish in the triple jump. Gladden won the event at 29 feet, 10 1/2 inches. Rachel Pearce was fourth at 28-7 and Kaylee Hedges took fifth at 27-10 1/2.
Gladden also anchored the Lady Eagles’ 4x100-meter relay to second in the time of 57.78. She was joined on the relay by Kinleigh Crawford, Maggie Feezel and McKenna Sullivan.
Eve Murrey of Greenville Christian was third in both the girls 1600 and 3200 runs and sixth in the 800.
Colton Smith of Greenville Christian was second in the 110 hurdles (27.72) and third in the 100-meter dash (11.61).
Smith anchored the Eagles’ 4x100 relay to second in 48.18. He was joined on the relay by Noah Holt, Dalton Hogue and Jake Pletcher.
Noah Nolt, Hogue, Nathan Johnson and Cade Goodwin of Greenville Christian were second in the 4x400-meter relay at 4:00.86.
TAPPS Class A
North Region Meet
UT-Arlington Maverick Stadium
BOYS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Team totals — 1. Victory Baptist 150, 2. Prestonwood Christian 105, 3. Greenville Christian 80, 4. Eagle Christian 70, 5. Waxahachie Prep 50, 6. St. Mary’s 40, 7. Wichita Christian 33, 8. Alcuin 26, 9. Azle Christian 23, 10. Jesus Chapel 21.
100-meter dash — 3. Colton Smith, 11.61.
400-meter dash — 6. Nathan Johnson, 57.00.
110-meter hurdles — 2. Colton Smith, 27.72.
4x100-meter relay — 2. Greenville Christian (Noah Holt, Dalton Hogue, Jake Pletcher, Colton Smith), 48.18.
4x400-meter relay — 2. Greenville Christian (Noath Holt, Dalton Hogue, Nathan Johnson, Cade Goodwin), 4:00.86.
Shot put — 3. Ryan Holt, 38-3.
Discus — 4. Ryan Holt, 98-6.
High jump — 3. Colton Smith, 5-2.
Long jump — 3. Noah Holt, 18-3 1/4.
Triple jump — 4. Noah Holt, 36-2 1/4.
GIRLS DIVISION
Greenville Christian results
Team totals — 1. Victory Baptist 117, 2. Greenville Christian 108, 3. Wichita Christian 94, 4. Fairhill 57, 5. Azle Christian 48, 6. Eagle Christian 44, 7. Regents Academy 35, 8. Waxahachie Prep, Christ Academy 34, 10. Dallas Coram Deo 30.
400-meter dash — 4. Claire Sundeen, 1:10.53.
800-meter run — 6. Eve Murrey, 3:08.05.
1600-meter run — 3. Eve Murrey, 6:47.68; 6. Bellamy Fuller, 7:51.31.
3200-meter run — 3. Eve Murrey, 15:05.43; 6. Bellamy Fuller, 16:43.00.
300-meter hurdles — 2. Kinleigh Crawford, 57.67.
4x100-meter relay — 2. Greenville Christian (Kinleigh Crawford, Maggie Feezel, McKenna Sullivan, Kenzie Gladden), 57.78.
4x200-meter relay — 5. Greenville Christian (Rachel Pearce, Kaylee Hedges, Maggie Feezel, Stephanie Ashley), 2:11.47.
4x400-meter relay — 3. Greenville Christian (Claire Sundeen, Kaylee Hedges, McKenna Sullivan, Bellamy Fuller), 5:21.59.
Shot put — 6. Lauren Westhafer, 24-5.
Discus — 5. Lauren Westhafer, 60-4.
Long jump — 4. Kinleigh Crawford, 13-10 1/4; 6. Rachel Pearce, 13-9 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Kenzie Gladden, 29-10 1/2; 4. Rachel Pearce, 28-7; 5. Kaylee Hedges, 27-10
