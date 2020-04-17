Greenville Christian freshman Charlie Ott earned top honors on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 5-A basketball team.
Ott captured freshman of the year honors as he helped the 9-12 Eagles advance to the playoffs.
Three Eagles earned first-team honors including junior Wilson Feezel, sophomore Ryan Holt and junior Elijah Smith.
Ott, freshman Noah Holt and junior Tommy Witt represented Greenville Christian on the second team.
Longview Trinity’s state champion Titans earned most of the top honors on the team including most valuable player (Caed Liebengood), co-defensive MVP (Patrick Pither) and newcomer of the year (Jy Baxter).
Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools
All-District 5-A Boys Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Caed Liebengood, Longview Trinity.
Defensive MVPs — Patrick Pither, Longview Trinity; Dominic Tucker, Longview St. Mary’s.
Newcomer of the year — Jy Baxter, Longview Trinity.
Freshman of the year — Charlie Ott, Greenville Christian.
FIRST TEAM
Jaden Ayala Longview Trinity Sr.
Jy’Christon Baxter Longview Trinity Jr.
Thomas Daniels Longview Christian So.
Wilson Feezel Greenville Christian Jr.
Joshua Hatch Longview Christian Sr.
Ryan Holt Greenville Christian So.
Benjamin Kubicek Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Caed Liebengood Longview Trinity Jr.
Patrick Pither Longview Trinity Jr.
Marlin Reeves Longview Trinity Jr.
Elijah Smith Greenville Christian Jr.
Dominic Tucker Longview St. Mary’s So.
SECOND TEAM
Jacob Baker Longview Trinity Sr.
Juan Correa-Reyes Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Noah Holt Greenville Christian Fr.
Daniel Hood Longview Christian Fr.
Fareed Khan Longview St. Mary’s So.
Logan Matthews Longview Christian Jr.
Adriel Mendez Longview Trinity Jr.
Charlie Ott Greenville Christian Fr.
Malik Page Longview Trinity Sr.
Anthony Rowe Longview St. Mary’s Sr.
Jordan Stebbins Longview Trinity Jr.
Tommy Witt Greenville Christian Jr.
