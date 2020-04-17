Ott named freshman of the year

Charlie Ott, firing up a layup for Greenville Christian in a home game, earned freshman of the year honors in District 5-A.

  Greenville Christian freshman Charlie Ott earned top honors on the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 5-A basketball team.

  Ott captured freshman of the year honors as he helped the 9-12 Eagles advance to the playoffs.

  Three Eagles earned first-team honors including junior Wilson Feezel, sophomore Ryan Holt and junior Elijah Smith.

  Ott, freshman Noah Holt and junior Tommy Witt represented Greenville Christian on the second team.

  Longview Trinity’s state champion Titans earned most of the top honors on the team including most valuable player (Caed Liebengood), co-defensive MVP (Patrick Pither) and newcomer of the year (Jy Baxter).

            Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools

                All-District 5-A Boys Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Caed Liebengood, Longview Trinity.

  Defensive MVPs — Patrick Pither, Longview Trinity; Dominic Tucker, Longview St. Mary’s.

  Newcomer of the year — Jy Baxter, Longview Trinity.

  Freshman of the year — Charlie Ott, Greenville Christian.

               FIRST TEAM

Jaden Ayala                 Longview Trinity        Sr.

Jy’Christon Baxter        Longview Trinity        Jr.

Thomas Daniels           Longview Christian     So.

Wilson Feezel              Greenville Christian     Jr.

Joshua Hatch              Longview Christian      Sr.

Ryan Holt                   Greenville Christian     So.

Benjamin Kubicek       Longview St. Mary’s     Sr.

Caed Liebengood        Longview Trinity          Jr.

Patrick Pither             Longview Trinity          Jr.

Marlin Reeves            Longview Trinity          Jr.

Elijah Smith               Greenville Christian      Jr.

Dominic Tucker          Longview St. Mary’s     So.

               SECOND TEAM

Jacob Baker                  Longview Trinity        Sr.

Juan Correa-Reyes        Longview St. Mary’s   Sr.

Noah Holt                    Greenville Christian     Fr.

Daniel Hood                 Longview Christian      Fr.

Fareed Khan                Longview St. Mary’s     So.

Logan Matthews           Longview Christian       Jr.

Adriel Mendez              Longview Trinity           Jr.

Charlie Ott                  Greenville Christian       Fr.

Malik Page                  Longview Trinity            Sr.

Anthony Rowe             Longview St. Mary’s       Sr.

Jordan Stebbins          Longview Trinity             Jr.

Tommy Witt               Greenville Christian        Jr.

