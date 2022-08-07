The Greenville Christian Eagles resumed a past tradition when they went out to Cleek Retreat for the first week of 2022 football practice.
Eagles coach Larry Uland, who is in his second stint with the school, worked with the Greenville Christian players from Monday through Friday morning. The Eagles, who slept in bunk beds at the retreat, practiced early and late and were in meetings as they prepared for the upcoming season.
Greenville Christian held its first practice at 7 a.m. on Monday at the school and then headed out 10 a.m. to Cleek Retreat off Highway 69 between Greenville and Lone Oak. Practice was to wrap up Friday morning before the Eagles headed back to the school.
“I’m trying to get it like it used to be as much as possible,” said Uland, who has won four state six-man titles with the Eagles. “That paid off so well.”
Under Uland, the Eagles won Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state six-man football titles in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009. Then he went to Wylie Prep, where his teams won three more six-man state titles and another one after he left the program.
Uland returned to coach the Eagles to a 5-5 record last season. The Eagles got off to a rough start after Uland’s wife and top supporter Charlene died in August but made it back to the playoffs and are hoping for an extended playoff run in 2022.
The Eagles’ first scrimmage is planned for Aug. 13 at Campbell and the season opener is set for Aug. 27 at Dallas Lutheran.
“We have few in numbers,” said Uland. “We’re down to 10 players. With these numbers dwindling down we have three freshmen. They’re stepping up.”
Two professional trainers worked the Eagles in a Thursday evening workout, including David “Roc” Hance, who played for Uland at Thomas Jefferson in Dallas back in the 1980s and his friend Trey. Hance is also a former professional boxer.
“They did really well because of the heat,” Hance said of the Eagles.
“It was great,” Uland said of having the two trainers. “There’s a whole lot of difference between working with somebody with the enthusiasm that they have.”
Uland has a plan for the Eagles this season.
Uland encourages the Eagles to honor God and “play in a way that will honor our lord, Jesus Christ.”
He urges the players to improve in “every practice, every play, every game” and to “win for HIS glory.”
Uland, a former champion powerlifting coach, stresses the five S program: spirit, stamina, speed, strength and skills.
