  Greenville Christian celebrated homecoming on Saturday with a 46-0 six-man football pasting of Texoma Christian of Sherman on a warm Saturday afternoon.

  The Eagles rolled up a 40-0 halftime lead and then ended the game just 11 seconds into the third quarter via the 45-point mercy rule with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Britain to Brady Tibboel.

  Greenville Christian, which was off last week, squared its season record at 2-2.

  Texoma Christian, which started back up its football program in 2016, remained winless at 0-5.

  “It was a good win,” said Eagles coach Larry Uland. “They’re (Texoma Christian) growing. Coach (Matt Townsend) has a good system and he’s working hard. My hat’s off to him.

  “It’s good to be home. I am very blessed to be here and I was very blessed to be at Wylie and I’m very blessed to be here again,” he said.

  Uland has coached Greenville Christian and Wylie Prep to seven state six-man titles.

  Eli Wimberley put the Eagles up 24-0 as he ran for a long touchdown, threw to Britain for a TD and then ran 36 yards for another touchdown.

  Colton Smith galloped for a 40-yard touchdown and Cameron Parks followed with a 23-yard touchdown run as the Eagles’ lead climbed to 40-0 also thanks to five conversion kicks by Gus Holleman.

  Texoma Christian threatened to score at the end of the first half, reaching the host Eagles’ 1-yard line. But the Eagles’ defense stiffened and Smith pressured the Texoma Christian quarterback into throwing an incompletion on fourth and goal.

