Six players earned all-district honors and one made the all-state basketball team off Greenville Christian’s 10-6 bi-district champions.
Eagle junior Ryan Holt was a unanimous selection to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial School’s District 4-A all-district basketball team and also made the TAPPS all-state second team. Holt averaged 14.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Eagles, who beat Waxahachie Prep 84-39 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Holt recorded numerous double-doubles during the season including 15 points and 16 rebounds vs. Longview St. Mary’s, 22 points and 22 rebounds and 16 points and 16 rebounds against Carthage Northside, 10 points and 11 rebounds against Athens Prep and 16 points and 14 rebounds vs. Van Zandt County HomeSchool.
Eagle sophomore Noah Holt earned the district’s defensive player of the year award and was named to the first team. Holt led the Eagles with 20 rebounds during their 73-64 area playoff loss to Irving Faustina.
The newcomer of the year award in the district went to junior Eli Wimberley, who was also named to the second team.
Senior Elijah Smith also made the All-District 4-A first team. Smith made four 3-pointers during the playoff loss to Faustina.
Eagle seniors Wilson Feezel and Tommy Witt were named to the second team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.