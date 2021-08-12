Most of the local high school football teams will be playing in scrimmages this week though not the Greenville Lions or the Greenville Christian Eagles.
The Lions started a week behind the other teams because they elected to hold spring training so they’re only allowed one preseason scrimmage and it is planned for Aug. 19 at home against Lakeview Centennial of Garland. The Lions started their first practice at 12:01 a.m. on Monday with “Midnight Madness,” a recent tradition started by head coach Darren Duke.
Duke said the first practice was “real fast-paced” and “uptempo.”
By the end of the practice Duke said the Lions were really sweating though working out in the cooler night time.
The Greenville Christian Eagles, now coached by Larry Uland in his second stint at the school, had a scheduling mixup and aren’t planning to scrimmage until next week on Aug. 21.
Uland, who has led the Eagles to four six-man state championships, is currently working with 14 players.
“We had a good workout this afternoon (Tuesday) with the guys that we have,” said Uland.
Around the area, there’s two scrimmages planned on Thursday with Royse City at Celina and Alba-Golden at Boles.
Friday’s schedule of scrimmages includes Caddo Mills vs. the Bowie Jackrabbits at Tioga, Mount Vernon at Quinlan Ford, Commerce at Whitesboro, Howe at Lone Oak and Wolfe City at Farmersville.
Saturday’s schedule features Tom Bean at Celeste and Campbell at Longview Heritage.
Celeste coach Demetrius Rector said this current group of Blue Devils is fun to coach.
“They have good team chemistry and they’re fast,” he said. “We’re not as big as I would like for us to be up front.”
Former Celeste and Caddo Mills head coach Steve Sumrow is coaching the secondary.
“Sumrow was the head coach when I played and of course I coached with him at Caddo Mills,” said Rector.
Ford coach Todd Wallace said the Panthers’ skill players are “probably the best we’ve had since 2012.”
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan and running backs Ja’Donovan Williams and Kaiden Roden ran for a combined 2,419 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the 6-3 Panthers, who averaged 381.8 yards rushing per game to rank among the state leders.
“We had a good summer,” said Wallace. “We had a good first week.”
Royse City coach David Petroff said the Bulldogs got off to a great start in practice.
“We’ve thrown a lot of stuff at them,” he said. “We feel real good about where we’re at right now.”
Returning defensive starter Tatum Woods and California transfer Kenneth Spring have been battling for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback job. Last year’s starter Joe Veracruz, who passed for 1,688 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games, is now at Frisco Independence.
“Both of those kids are going to be on the field one way or the other,” said Petroff. “They both play safety as well.”
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Royse City at Celina
Alba-Golden at Boles 5 p.m.
Friday
Caddo Mills vs. Bowie at Tioga
Mount Vernon at Quinlan Ford 6 p.m.
Commerce at Whitesboro 6 p.m.
Howe at Lone Oak
Wolfe City at Farmersville
Saturday
Tom Bean at Celeste
Campbell at Longview Christian Heritage
