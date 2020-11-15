GODLEY — The Godley Wildcats got some big plays from Caden Burke, Kolby Bartlett and Parker Priddy to beat Quinlan Ford 41-12 in a Class 4A-II bi-district football game on Friday.
Ford, which finished third in District 6-4A-II, finished the season with a 6-3 record.
Godley, now 7-4, advances to the area round to play No. 3 Gilmer, a 54-21 bi-district winner over Canton.
Burke was 12-of-22 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a touchdown.
Bartlett rushed for 241 yards and four TDs on 19 carries.
Priddy caught nine passes for 219 yards. Drew Coleman also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Ford, which was averaging 381.8 yards rushing per game, ran for 295 yards. Ja’Donavan Williams ran for a team-high 113 yards on 19 carries to pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
Rowdy Rowan ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Marquizs Graham rushed for 38 yards on three carries.
Colt Cooper ran for 23 yards on four carries.
Justin Gray ran once for 16 yards.
Kaiden Roden ran six times for 16 yards.
Eli Chambers also ran for a 3-yard touchdown and was 4-of-10 passing for 43 yards.
Cooper led the Ford defense with 10 tackles, while Roden recorded nine and Anthony Friedrichs and Adrian Alaniz both added five tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.