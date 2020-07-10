After taking some time off for the July 4 holiday, summer strength and conditioning workouts will resume on Monday for Greenville Independent School District student-athletes.
The student-athletes are to bring their own masks and water when they report to the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Complex at Greenville High School.
The Lady Lions and Lions will be split up into two groups, with the Lady Lions working out from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Lions working out from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on those days. The Lions will work out from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The schedule for the Lady Lions will be at 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. both days.
“We’re going to split up the boys and girls, try to keep our numbers low,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Duke said the Lions and Lady Lions last worked out in late June. The schedule already called for some time off during the holiday. The University Interscholastic League also recommended that schools take this week off from conditioning because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Duke said the workouts were going well.
“We didn’t have any incidents,” he said. “Nobody sick.”
The UIL is requiring all “all employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising,” though special exceptions are allowed.
“Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings,” according to the UIL guidelines. “However, schools must require students and staff to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow them to maintain safe distancing.”
“If they’re spotting (in the weight room) or not working they have to wear masks,” said Duke.
Student-athletes are advised not to attend the workouts “if you have been sick or exposed to someone who could be sick.”
Duke’s ready to see the student-athletes resume strength and conditioning.
“It’ll be good to get them back up here,” he said.
---
The strength and conditioning workouts will also resume on Monday for Lone Oak student-athletes, according to Lone Oak athletic director Nathan Compton.
He said the Lone Oak boys will work from 8 to 10 a.m. and the girls will train from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lone Oak High School.
The Lone Oak ISD also followed the UIL recommendation to take this week off following the July 4th holiday.
