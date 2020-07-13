After taking a couple of weeks off, the Greenville Lady Lions and Lions resumed summer strength and conditioning workouts on Monday.
The Lady Lions worked out on Monday morning, starting around 8:30 a.m. The Lions were begin their workout at 5:30 p.m. Those starting hours will stay the same for Monday and Tuesday. The schedule flips for Wednesday and Thursday, with the Lions practicing in the mornings and the Lady Lions in the evenings.
“We’re going to split up the boys and girls, try to keep our numbers low,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
The Lady Lions entered the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Complex and T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium through four gates, divided by groups. At each gate was at least one Greenville Independent School District coach, making sure the student-athletes were in the right place and were wearing protective face masks due to concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The University Interscholastic League, following recent guidelines announced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is requiring that all “all employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising,” though special exceptions are allowed.
“Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings,” according to the UIL guidelines. “However, schools must require students and staff to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow them to maintain safe distancing.”
Duke said about 90 Lady Lions showed up for Monday’s workout, which is voluntary according to UIL rules.
“Separating the boys and girls helped us with our spacing and plus our time,” said Duke.
Duke said before the GISD took a break from workouts in mid June the coaches were trying to do 24 stations, 12 with the boys and 12 with the girls all working out at the same time. He said it got hard to complete workouts at some of the stations before time ran out, “especially the lifting.”
During their conditioning work, the Lady Lions ran outside on the football field at Ford Stadium and up, over and around practice dummies laid on the ground behind the Traylor fieldhouse. They lifted weights and did plyometric exercises, jumping up on boxes and then back down.
Working all the different stations at one time is nothing new for GISD athletes.
“That kind of how we ran our offseason anyway,” said Duke. “We do that even in the school year, hustling from station to station.”
The temperature was pushing 90 degrees when the Lady Lions finished their workouts. The temperature hit 100 before the Lions started practicing.
The GISD athletes took time off for the July 4 holiday and skipped last week following a recommendation by the UIL over increased concerns about the pandemic.
