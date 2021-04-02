The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes advanced to the third round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs for the first time with a 9-0 area win over Wilmer-Hutchins.
“The girls came out on fire,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “Very proud of the way we performed. We were able to share the wealth and several players were able to put one in the back of the net. We are blessed to be able to play in the third round.”
Mattison Campbell, Hannah Aitchison and Kyra Madsen all scored two goals for the Lady Foxes, who also picked up goals from Susanna Rupe, Jacey Sharkey and Rylee Ringer. Campbell gave out three assists, Aitchison and Madsen had two assists and Rupe had one assist as 20-6-1 Caddo Mills advanced to the regional quarterfinals to play district foe Celina, which is state-ranked, at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Royse City ISD Stadium. Celina beat Caddo Mills 10-0 and 6-0 in two District 11-4A games. The Lady Bobcats are 22-3 for the season.
“They are a very talented team and we will have our hands full,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “They are ranked in the top ten by MaxPreps for a reason. We are going to go out, battle, see what happens, and leave everything on the field. We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to play.”
Celina has won its two playoff games by scores of 18-0 over Ferris and 13-0 over North Dallas.
Taylor Zdrojewski leads Celina for the season with 104 goals including seven versus Ferris and six against North Dallas.
Emma Short has scored 36 goals to go with 30 assists for Celina and Lexi Tuite has scored 35 goals.
Caddo Mills opened the playoffs with a 3-0 bi-district win over Terrell as Aitchison scored all three goals.
