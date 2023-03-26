CORPUS CHRISTI — Lifters from Royse City and Quinlan Ford won state titles at the recent Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association girls state powerlifting championship.
Three Royse City lifters won their weight classes as the Lady Bulldogs finished second in the Class 6A team standings to Los Fresnos with 21 points. Los Fresnos scored 33 points.
Fatima Amaya of Royse City won the 165-pound class with her total of 1,020 pounds. Amaya squatted 410, benched 225 and deadlifted 385 to win by 20 pounds.
Haley Gardella of Royse City won the 220-pound class by 30 pounds (465-260-425-1150).
Aja Bostic of Royse City won the 259-pound class (540-290-485-1315). Bostic tied with Eliana Hernandez of Alvin for the top total but won because she weighed in nearly 28 pounds less than Hernandez.
Alecs Burch of Quinlan Ford won the Class 4A, Division II title in the 105-pound class. Burch squatted 290, benched 140 and deadlifted 300 for a total of 730. She won by 70 pounds.
Cumby lifters Kadence Pettit (375-200-340-915) and Harly Pence (320-205-365-890) finished second and third in the Classes A-2A 198-pound class.
Emma Thurman of Wolfe City was third in the Classes A-2A 220-pound class (425-230-325-980).
Class 6A
Team standings — 1. Los Fresnos 33, 2. Royse City 21, 3. Wylie 21, 4. Alvin 20 5. Harlingen 12, 6. San Benito 11, 7. Tyler Legacy 10, 8. Dickinson 10, 9. La Joya 7, 10. Mission 7.
97-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
13. Sarai Williams, Royse City 150-90-205-445
114-pound class
17. Angel Nguyen, Royse City 170-105-225-500
165-pound class
1. Fatima Amaya, Royse City 410-225-385-1020
181-pound class
6. Nina Holm, Royse City 385-240-320-945
220-pound class
1. Haley Gardella, Royse City 465-260-425-1150
18. Cailyn Davis, Royse City 315-155-290-760
259-pound class
1. Aja Bostic, Royse City 540-290-485-1315
259-pound plus class
12. Autumn Wilderson, Royse City 315-200-315-830
Class 4A, Division II
Team standings — 1. Robstown 40, 2. Perryton 22, 3. Silsbee 15, 4. Aubrey 13, 5. Orange Grove 12, 6. Giddings 12, 7. Hillsboro 11, 8. Bridge City 9, 9. Van Alstyne 8, 10. Quinlan Ford 7.
97-pound class
7. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills 215-95-255-565
105-pound class
1. Alecs Burch, Quinlan Ford 290-140-300-730
7. Jennifer Sanchez, Quinlan Ford 210-115-245-570
123-pound class
17. Alondra Yanes, Quinlan Ford 255-165-225-645
148-pound class
14. Brooke Roby, Quinlan Ford 280-150-355-785
Classes 2A-A
Team standings — 1. Eldorado 16, 2. Hawley 13, 3. Kenedy 13, 4. La Villa 11, 5. Skidmore-Tynan 9, 6. Alvord 9, 7. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 9, 8. Cumby 8, 9. Midland Classical Academy 7, 10. LaPryor 7, 28. Wolfe City 3.
97-pound class
9. Julia Hernandez, Cumby 185-120-220-525
198-pound class
2. Kadence Pettit, Cumby 375-200-340-915
3. Harly Pence, Cumby 320-205-365-890
220-pound class
3. Emma Thurman, Wolfe City 425-230-325-980
