Eight local girls high school basketball teams headed into the 2022 playoffs.
Two were left after winning area games this weekend.
Seven boys teams also made it into the playoffs and had scheduled playoff games on Monday or Tuesday.
The No. 12 ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs moved into the Class 5A regional quarterfinals with a 66-39 after playoff win over Lufkin. Royse City is now 33-3 for the season.
The Royse City girls and boys will play Red Oak in a doubleheader at Wylie High School’s new arena. The girls regional quarterfinal is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys bi-district playoff set to follow at about 8 p.m. Red Oak’s Lady Hawks are ranked No. 20 in 5A.
The Boles Lady Hornets won their Class 2A playoff game 53-50 over Sam Rayburn and advanced to take on No. 6 Muenster, which won its area game 65-25 over Cumby. Muenster also beat Wolfe City 63-21 at the bi-district round.
Greenville Christian won its Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A bi-district game 68-39 over Waxachie Prep and is to take on Prestonwood North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prosper. Brothers Ryan and Noah Holt combined for 51 points and 27 rebounds in the win over Waxahachie Prep. Ryan managed 34 points and 16 rebounds. Noah scored 17 and pulled down 11 rebounds. Gus Holleman also tossed in eight points as Greenville Christian evened its season record at 11-11.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Class 4A — Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Class 3A — Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Class 2A — Alvord 72, Bland 44
Class 2A — Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Class 2A — Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Class 2A — Boles 42, Rivercrest 23
Class A — Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Area
Class 5A — Royse City 66, Lufkin 39
Class 4A — Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73
Class 2A — Muenster 65, Cumby 25
Class 2A — Boles 53, Sam Rayburn 50
Regional quarterfinals
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wylie High School Arena.
Class 2A — Boles vs. Muenster, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Whitewright
UIL boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Red Oak, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wylie High School Arena.
Class 3A — Commerce vs. Blue Ridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville High School.
Class 2A — Boles vs. McLeod, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Union Grove.
Class 2A — Celeste vs. Collinsville, 7 p.m. Monday, Bonham.
Class 2A — Bland vs. Tioga, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prosper Rock Hill.
Class 2A — Wolfe City vs. Lindsay, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sherman High School.
TAPPS boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class A — Greenville Christian 68, Waxahachie Prep 39
Area
Class A — Greenville Christian vs. Prestonwood North, Prosper, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.