The Greenville Lady Lions won’t be suiting up a lot of players when they play at Caddo Mills today in non-district basketball.
Scheduled game times are at 5 p.m. for the junior varsity and 6:15 p.m. for the varsity.
“We are going to have five players for a while,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley.
Several of the Lady Lions’ top expected players are still playing volleyball with the Lady Lions’ state-ranked team, which is playing at home today.
The Lady Lions’ limited lineup lost 54-35 to Community in last week’s season opener.
“We are limited players right now, but we battled,” said Delley. “Got tired in the fourth quarter.”
Kaitlyn Johnson led Community with 35 points.
Kacie Venters fired in 11 points to lead the Lady Lions and Brea McFrazier pitched in 10.
Varsity girls
Community 54, Greenville 35
G: Kacie Venters 11, Brea McFrazier 10, Chennia Sanders 4, Logan Venters 7, Evelyn Garcia 3.
C: Kaitlyn Johnson 35, Haleigh Chan 9, Jada Walker 6, Raylee Pierce 4.
Next game: Greenville at Caddo Mills, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Junior varsity girls
Community 39, Greenville 14
G: Amy Garcia 6, Daryn Johnson 4.
C: Riley Duncan 10, Mckenzie Yeager 8.
Bland (girls) 54,
Como-Pickton 46
MERIT — Connie Hughes pumped in 38 points to lead the Bland Lady Tigers to a 54-46 victory over Como-Pickton in the season opener.
Hughes also produced three steals and two assists.
Monica Alonso added 10 points and six steals and Alex McGee recorded five steals for Bland, which is to play at home again on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Community.
Bland 54, Como-Pickton 46
B: Connie Hughes 38, Monica Alonso 10, Shania Striplin 4, Alex McGee 2.
Next game: Community at Bland, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
