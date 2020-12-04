COMMERCE — The Caddo Mills Foxes’ school-record run in the football playoffs ended on Friday night with a 38-14 loss to traditional power Gilmer.
Gilmer, now 13-1 for the season advanced to the Class 5A-II semifinals, while the Foxes finished at 12-1 after reaching the state football quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“We love these kids,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane after the loss. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do. My hat’s off to them, now and forever.”
Crane credited Gilmer, which outgained the Foxes 530-237 in total yardage.
“Their offensive and defensive linemen are difference-makers up front,” he said. “They are a really good football team that will probably play in the state championship game.”
Gilmer ran for 340 yards, including touchdown runs of 5 and 8 yards by running back Ashton Haynes and 11 yards by quarterback Brandon Tennison. Haynes, who is a sophomore brought up from the junior varsity near the end of the season, ran for a game-high 199 yards on 25 carries. Tennison rushed for 134 yards on 25 carries and was 13-of-27 passing for 190 yards, including touchdowns of 11 yards to Jaydon Griffin and 23 yards to Mason Hurt.
Gilmer’s defense kept the pressure on Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley, who was averaging 373 yards of total offense per game, limiting the senior to 164 total yards. Townley rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries, including a 62-yard run that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Konner Pounds.
Townley was also 10-of-25 passing for 78 yards, with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Gavyn Beane.
“We’re proud of the season,” said Townley. “Things (against Gilmer) didn’t work out the way we wanted it to but we set a foundation for years to come for Caddo Mills.”
Townley also praised Gilmer.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “They’re fast. They’re probably the best defense we’ve seen. We could have executed better.”
Gilmer controlled the tempo throughout the game with a big advantage in first downs (32-10) and total plays (87-51).
The Foxes never led though they trailed only 17-14 with 2:54 left in the first half before the Buckeyes scored three unanswered touchdowns.
