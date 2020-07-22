The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs will have to wait until Sept. 7 to begin football and volleyball practices.
But the Class 4A schools and below in the local area will start practices on the previously scheduled date of Aug. 3 following guidelines released on Tuesday by the University Interscholastic League.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in the bigger cities, the UIL announced a different schedule for the bigger schools in the top two enrollment classifications than for the schools from 4A to A.
The 6A and 5A football and volleyball programs can’t start practice until Sept. 7. The first matches allowed for volleyball will be on Sept. 14. The first football games can’t be held until Sept. 24.
The 4A and below football teams can start their football seasons on Aug. 27 and the volleyball season begins on Aug. 10.
Not only are the starting dates for football affected but also the state championships. The state championships in 6A and 5A football are planned for January but on Dec. 16-19 for the smaller schools.
“Basically everything will get pushed back,” said Greenville coach Darren Duke, whose Lions were to start practicing on Aug. 3, with the season opener planned for Aug. 28. “I’ve got some 4A pre-district games that we can’t play.”
Because of the delay, the Lions have to drop two of their three scheduled non-district opponents: Tyler Chapel Hill, which had been scheduled for Aug. 28 and Carrollton Ranchview, which was set for Sept. 11. Duke is searching for replacements.
Duke said the Lions’ District 8-5A-II is meeting on Monday to reset the district schedule. The Lions were to open district play on Sept. 18 at Ennis. They were to play Royse City at home on Sept. 25.
According to the UIL guidelines, “you can have fans at the games. Everybody must wear a mask,” said Duke.
The UIL’s announcement ended much speculation about whether the seasons would be postponed, canceled or moved to the spring.
“Not knowing was kind of the difficult part,” said Duke, who added now it’s just a matter of adjusting to the schedule.
Caddo Mills football coach Kodi Crane said the Foxes’ football schedule was not affected by Tuesday’s decision.
“We get to start on time,” he said. “Our schedule, it didn’t affect anybody we’re playing in non-district.”
Crane said it was nice to get an answer from the UIL following all the speculation.
“We have gone for a long, long time without knowing,” he said. “Now we can focus. It’s a relief, I guess. We heard a lot of rumors.”
“We’re happy,” said Quinlan Ford coach Todd Wallace. “If we’re getting to play football we’re happy.
“I’m very happy that we get to play the whole schedule.”
Wallace said he’s not sure of the status of only one non-district opponent on the schedule, Dallas Roosevelt. The Dallas Indendent School District has announced that it is delaying the start of school until September. That game is scheduled for Sept. 18
UIL schedule
Classes 6A-5A
Football
Sept. 7 — First day for practice
Sept. 24 — First day for games
Dec. 5 — District certification deadline
Jan. 2021 — State championships
Volleyball
Sept. 7 — First day for practice
Sept. 14 — First day for matches
Nov. 17 — District certification deadline
Dec. 11-12 — State championships
Cross country
Sept. 7 — First day for meets
Nov. 14 — District certification deadline
Dec. 5 — State championships
Team tennis
Sept. 7 — First day for matches
Oct. 24 — District certification deadline
Nov. 11-12 — State championships
Classes 4A-A
Football
Aug. 3 — First day for practice
Aug. 27 — First day for games
Nov. 7 — District certification deadline
Dec. 16-19 — State championships
Volleyball
Aug. 3 — First day for practice
Aug. 10 — First day for matches
Oct. 27 — District certification deadline
Nov. 18-21 — State championships
Cross country
Aug. 17 — First day for meets
Nov. 14 — District certification deadline
Dec. 5 — State championships
Team tennis
Aug. 17 — First day for matches
Oct. 24 — District certification deadline
Nov. 11-12 — State championships
