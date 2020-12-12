FRISCO — The Royse City Bulldogs took it on the chin in the first round of the Texas high school football championship series.
Frisco, the District 7-5A-II representative, ran off with a 52-9 bi-district victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night at the Dallas Cowboy facility, The Star.
Royse City entered the game with a respectful 5-3 record and Frisco was 6-1 with the only loss to District 7-5A-II champion and undefeated Lucas Lovejoy.
In a season that has been interrupted numerous times by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raccoons were playing their first game after a 20-day layoff.
Royse City took the opening kickoff and carved up the Frisco defense with an 11-play drive that ended in the end zone on an incomplete fourth-down pass.
The Raccoons answered quickly behind the running of Syome Usma-Harper. Usma-Harper opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. A successful point after touchdown kick by Jake Gaster put the finishing touches on the 7-0 lead that Frisco would never relinquish.
The Bulldogs answered the Raccoons’ opening salvo with a precise 21-play drive that consumed nearly six minutes off of the first quarter game clock. Royse City used the muscle of senior fullback Tyson Neighbors to crown the 75-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The kick attempt for the point after failed as Royse City trailed by one point with 3:33 to play in the first quarter. It was all Frisco after that opening first quarter battle. The Raccoons went to work and after adding another score in the first quarter, Frisco followed up with a 21-point second quarter that gave Frisco a 35-9 halftime lead.
Royse City’s only other score was on a 30-yard field goal by sophomore Mitchell Stokes.
Frisco piled on 17 second-half points to put the game out of reach for Royse City.
The Bulldogs offense was ineffective against the Frisco aggressive defense that allowed Royse City less than four yards per carry and less than five yards per passing attempt. A rash of game injuries, play stoppage by the game’s officiating crew’s penalty discussions, as well as the scoring, resulted in the contest playing well past three hours.
Eleven Frisco Raccoon players contributed to the 282-yard rushing total.
Junior tailback Champ Petty-Dozier led the Bulldogs, crossing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with a 13-carry, 78-yard rushing performance. Petty-Dozier ended his season with exactly 100 carries for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games.
Frisco’s scoring increased with excellent field position throughout the football game with five of its touchdown drives beginning inside Bulldog territory.
Usma-Harper scored three touchdowns to lead the Raccoons and quarterback Carree’ Green threw for one TD and ran for 102 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
While Royse City will call it a season, the Raccoons will advance to the area round with a match-up against the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears.
It has been a hard season to play, to watch and to plan for, but it was another successful season for the Bulldogs as they completed two consecutive playoff performances. Royse City returns several skill position players for the 2021 season and very successful sub-varsity teams will add to the strength of the experienced football team that will return next fall.
District 8-5A-II remains a strong force within this season’s playoff picture as No. 1-ranked Ennis easily knocked off Frisco Liberty 49-0 and North Forney defeated Denison 32-25 to advance. Greenville hung in there with undefeated Lovejoy, but came up on the short end of a 45-30 bi-district win by the Leopards.
