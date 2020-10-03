Frisco Liberty pulled away from the Greenville Lions in the fourth quarter to claim a 39-20 non-district football victory on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Greenville trailed only 26-20 with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter after quarterback Brandon Stephens ran 21 yards for a touchdown.
But the Lions could not match the Redhawks’ two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as they fell to 1-1 for the season.
Liberty, which went 1-9 last season, squared its season record at 1-1.
“I never thought we ever got anything going,” Lions coach Darren Duke said of the fourth quarter.
The Lions punted on two of their final three possessions and drove from their 25 to the Liberty 14 on another drive but ran out of downs.
Greenville, which held a 230-219 advantage in total offense in the first half, was outgained 306-149 in the second half.
Duke said his concern was letting the Redhawks hang around because they throw the ball well. Greenville led 7-0 and 14-9 in the first half.
Liberty quarterback Keldric Luster racked up 410 yards of total offense, rushing for 96 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 68, 3 and 23 yards. Luster was 16-of-28 passing for 314 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cam’ron Smith.
Stephens accounted for 281 yards of total offense for Greenville. Stephens ran for 96 yards on 17 carries and was 11-of-21 passing for 185 yards,
Caleb Johnson, who caught four passes for 26 yards, ran for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a 61-yard, 10-play scoring drive that opened the game for the Lions.
Miles Denson, who caught five passes for 45 yards, ran for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Denson finished with 74 yards on eight carries.
Shawn Brown caught two passes for 69 yards, including a 50-yard completion from Stephens that set the Lions up at the Liberty 4-yard line with one second left in the first half. The Lions tried a fake field goal but threw an incompletion on the final play of the half.
Ja’Quez Davis caught two passes for 56 yards, including a 36-yarder that set up Stephens’ 21-yard touchdown run.
“Just didn’t play well enough on both sides of the ball,” said Duke.
The Lions are scheduled to play at home for the third straight game next Friday against Mount Pleasant, which is 2-0 including wins of 49-6 over Wylie East and 24-7 over Sherman.
